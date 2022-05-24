Gibraltar national squads prepare for hectic international fixture schedule
Gibraltar’s football national squads, both the U21s and seniors have returned to the training grounds after a short break following the end of season. Both squads will be in action next week with the Under 21s involved in three matches this June whilst the senior squad face an unprecedented fixture schedule with four Nations League...
