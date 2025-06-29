Nicolas and Ward win the Gibraltar PSA Squash Open 2025.

Finals day saw two exciting line ups in the Gibraltar PSA Squash Open hosted at Europa Sports Park in association with GibYellow and Anglo Hispano. First up in the Women’s draw, England’s Amelie Haworth faced South Africa’s Hayley Ward, both players are improving in the world rankings but with Ward currently ranking 100 places higher in the world at 81, Haworth needed to be on her best game.

Ward started more consistently and built up a small lead inn the first game, but Haworth slowly closed the gap to draw level at 9-9 and went on to close the first game 11-9. Ward started the second stronger, building a 6-3 lead. Better consistency saw Ward continue to pile the points on, winning the game 11-5 to level the tie. The third game saw Ward keeping the pressure on Haworth building a 6-0 lead, Haworth recovered to 6-9 and fought off two game balls before Ward finished the game to take a 2-1 lead. The fourth again saw Ward develop the lead, but this time Haworth could not respond, Ward taking the game and the title 3-1 (9-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-3).

The men’s final saw French number one seed Brice Nicolas take on Canada’s Karim Aguib. The Canadian, who has been rising through the rankings faced his toughest opponent of the tournament so far, Nicolas ranking 80 places higher in the world rankings.

Nicolas started strongly developing a faultless 7-0 lead. Aguib recovered well to 8-9, but Nicolas re-asserted himself to take the first game 11-9. Nicolas kept the pressure on in the second to earn a 6-2 lead, but Aguib had no answer this time, Nicolas winning the game 11-2. A tighter start to the third saw the players exchange points to 5-5, but Nicolas again opened a gap to take the next 6 points, the game, the match and the championship.

At the same time as the professional PSA event, the Gibraltar Squash Association also held its own open event, with both professionals and amateurs invited to the event, together with junior, veterans and vintage categories.

Results in full:

PSA Men’s Open Satellite

Winner: Mateo Restrepo

Runner Up: Matt Gregory

PSA Women’s Open Satellite

Winner: Lea Barbeau

Runner Up: Pilli Etchechoury

Women’s Open

Winner: Elaine Radcliffe

Runner Up: Michelle Higgins

Junior Open

Winner: Sienna Hall

Runner Up: Irene Peinado

Veterans Open

Winner: Neil McCarron

Runner Up: Christian Navas

Vintage Open

Winner: Pedro Rios

Runner up: Victor Soiza

Men’s Satellite Plate

Winner: Declan Christie

Runner Up: Gabrielle Neto

Veteran’s Plate

Winner: Victor Soiza

Runner Up: Noiky Roberts

Vintage Plate

Winner: Troy Charvetto

Runner Up Eugen Uwe

Women’s Plate

Winner: Colleen Devicenzi-Clemens

Runner Up: Amy Hunt

Men’s A Plate

Winner: Connor Watson

Runner Up: Paul Jones

Men’s B Plate

Winner Elaine Radcliffe

Runner Up: Chris Dunckley

Men’s C Plate

Winner: Lath Vanchhawng

Runner Up: Stefan Borg

Men’s D plate

Winner: Sean Ballester

Runner Up: James Barton

Women’s Graded

Winner: Chloe Vernex-Loset

Runner Up: Marre Lindthorst