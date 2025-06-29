Nicolas and Ward win the Gibraltar PSA Squash Open 2025.
Finals day saw two exciting line ups in the Gibraltar PSA Squash Open hosted at Europa Sports Park in association with GibYellow and Anglo Hispano. First up in the Women’s draw, England’s Amelie Haworth faced South Africa’s Hayley Ward, both players are improving in the world rankings but with Ward currently ranking 100 places higher in the world at 81, Haworth needed to be on her best game.
Ward started more consistently and built up a small lead inn the first game, but Haworth slowly closed the gap to draw level at 9-9 and went on to close the first game 11-9. Ward started the second stronger, building a 6-3 lead. Better consistency saw Ward continue to pile the points on, winning the game 11-5 to level the tie. The third game saw Ward keeping the pressure on Haworth building a 6-0 lead, Haworth recovered to 6-9 and fought off two game balls before Ward finished the game to take a 2-1 lead. The fourth again saw Ward develop the lead, but this time Haworth could not respond, Ward taking the game and the title 3-1 (9-11, 11-5, 11-8, 11-3).
The men’s final saw French number one seed Brice Nicolas take on Canada’s Karim Aguib. The Canadian, who has been rising through the rankings faced his toughest opponent of the tournament so far, Nicolas ranking 80 places higher in the world rankings.
Nicolas started strongly developing a faultless 7-0 lead. Aguib recovered well to 8-9, but Nicolas re-asserted himself to take the first game 11-9. Nicolas kept the pressure on in the second to earn a 6-2 lead, but Aguib had no answer this time, Nicolas winning the game 11-2. A tighter start to the third saw the players exchange points to 5-5, but Nicolas again opened a gap to take the next 6 points, the game, the match and the championship.
At the same time as the professional PSA event, the Gibraltar Squash Association also held its own open event, with both professionals and amateurs invited to the event, together with junior, veterans and vintage categories.
Results in full:
PSA Men’s Open Satellite
Winner: Mateo Restrepo
Runner Up: Matt Gregory
PSA Women’s Open Satellite
Winner: Lea Barbeau
Runner Up: Pilli Etchechoury
Women’s Open
Winner: Elaine Radcliffe
Runner Up: Michelle Higgins
Junior Open
Winner: Sienna Hall
Runner Up: Irene Peinado
Veterans Open
Winner: Neil McCarron
Runner Up: Christian Navas
Vintage Open
Winner: Pedro Rios
Runner up: Victor Soiza
Men’s Satellite Plate
Winner: Declan Christie
Runner Up: Gabrielle Neto
Veteran’s Plate
Winner: Victor Soiza
Runner Up: Noiky Roberts
Vintage Plate
Winner: Troy Charvetto
Runner Up Eugen Uwe
Women’s Plate
Winner: Colleen Devicenzi-Clemens
Runner Up: Amy Hunt
Men’s A Plate
Winner: Connor Watson
Runner Up: Paul Jones
Men’s B Plate
Winner Elaine Radcliffe
Runner Up: Chris Dunckley
Men’s C Plate
Winner: Lath Vanchhawng
Runner Up: Stefan Borg
Men’s D plate
Winner: Sean Ballester
Runner Up: James Barton
Women’s Graded
Winner: Chloe Vernex-Loset
Runner Up: Marre Lindthorst