108th Nautilus Project beach clean unites different entities at historic Rosia Bay
The Nautilus Project (TNP) held its 108th beach clean at Rosia Bay, an historic and rich marine environment area, where rubbish discarding and littering does not appear to wane. One of the founders of TNP, Melanie Soiza-Stagnetto, told the Chronicle there were concerns for a while the clean could not go ahead due to the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here