10th MedSteps5 set for tomorrow

This weekend, hundreds of people will walk or run up the Med Steps and some of them will do it five times as the 10th MedSteps5Challenge takes place, all to raise money for Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

Ahead of the epic event, the Chronicle takes a photographic look back on the past nine MedSteps5Challenges.

Fundraising efforts began back in 2015 when Mark Cooper, joined by his friends Graham Dyer and Simon Morgan, cycled from London to Gibraltar (Clock2Rock).

As an extra fundraiser to the bike ride, Mr Cooper, a prison officer, came up with the idea of getting the community walking or running up and down the Mediterranean Steps five times in a day.

This first MedSteps5 Challenge raised £6,000, with a total of £100,000 collected for the charity since it began.

“The MedSteps5Challenge is not only the Prison Service’s annual charity event, but a firm fixture on the Rock’s community event calendar,” said a spokesperson from the event.

Last year they had 280 people take part, but Mr Cooper would “like to break the 300.”

Mr Cooper told the Chronicle he aims to raise over £20,000 this year.

The Challenge sees participants complete the arduous Med Steps five times, starting at Jews’ Gate, up the steps and back down via the road.

Each lap is approximately 3.5km with an elevation of over 300 metres. Over the course of the challenge that would add up to around 17.5km and over 1,500m elevation.

To celebrate the 10th event and to make the event bigger and better, the organisers have attracted lead sponsorship from Sovereign and local estate agents Chestertons, with both having made the commitment to support the event for the next three years. Livescore and Image Graphics are also supporting.

“Generous sponsorship now means the MedSteps5Challenge can attract an even greater following, with all participants now receiving a quality event t-shirt with their £15 entry fee,” said Mr Cooper.

“Any participant who raises more than £150 through JustGiving will get free entry including a t-shirt.”

Sovereign Wealth Managing Director Eamon Bermingham said: “Sovereign are delighted to be the joint lead sponsor of this fantastic event. We will be bringing a lot of our team along to take part and we all hope to see you all there.”



Chestertons has been a venue for several weeks where participants can sign up for the event.

Chestertons’ Managing Director, Paul Duck, said "Chestertons is thrilled to be part of the 10th anniversary MedSteps5Challenge, and we're excited to join hands with the organisers and sponsors to make this event even more remarkable for the benefit of Cancer Relief, a charity close to our hearts.”

To incentivise people to do more than one lap, a silver medal is given to those who complete three laps and a gold medal to those who do all five. Mr Cooper added that 100% of funds raised will go to Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

The public are also donating to the cause and raising money for the event separately.

In addition, Domino’s pizza will again be selling slices of pizza at Jews’ Gate this year and donating money from any sales.

And there will be a cash-only stand selling tea, coffee, and chocolate bars.

AquaGib are supplying bowsers of water at the top and the bottom of the steps.

Mr Cooper recommends people taking part wear and bring sunscreen so they can reapply it throughout the day.

The MedSteps5Challenge kicks off at 9am and will finish at 4pm.

For more information on the April 20 challenge visit: https://www.facebook.com/MedSteps5

To donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/medsteps5challenge

Courtesy buses

The team have arranged for 2 x 22 seaters to transport participants from Midtown Coach Park to Jews’ Gate on the day.

Starting at 8am, buses will run every 15 mins to Jews’ Gate with the last bus running at 9.15am.

Organisers are advising people who wish to drive that parking is available at Lathbury sports complex. There is no parking for cars or bikes at Jews’ Gate itself.