Special Olympics Gibraltar sees first results at World Games

The Special Olympics Gibraltar team formed part of the opening ceremony at the Special Olympics World Games hosted in Berlin.

Reporting from Berlin, SOG spokesperson Andrew Ramage updated us.

“After a spectacular opening ceremony on Saturday night the games started in earnest on Sunday with some fiercely fought races on the track.

“Marvin Zammit brought in the first result with a win in his 1,500m semi-final race. Mark Dos Santos followed that with a win his 50m semi-final race. Daniela Vinent also came in first on her semi-final 50m race to complete the perfect start for our athletes. Meanwhile Gino Francis came in second in his 200m semi-final after leading for much of the race.

“In the bocce event divisioning started for athletes Dorian Zammit and Miguel Rubio whilst in equestrian horses were selected for riders JJ Buttigieg and Glen Wimbleton.

“The footballers spent Sunday training and will have their first match against Oman on Monday whilst the golf event also kicks off on Monday with the first day of divisioning.

“Other events including swimming and bowling also start in earnest on Monday.”

Special Olympics World Games are the world’s largest inclusive sports event. Thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities compete together in 26 sports. The event will see nine days of competitions.