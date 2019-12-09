Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 9th Dec, 2019

140,000 small business owners working past retirement age, UK study suggests

By Press Association
9th December 2019

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

More than 140,000 directors of small companies are running their business past the retirement age of 66, a new study suggests.

One in five are aged 66 or over, showing how work patterns have shifted over the years, said accountants UHY Hacker Young.

Individuals are also becoming less likely to stay in one job for long periods of time, with the average worker changing their job every five years, it was estimated.

James Price, of UHY Hacker Young, said the outcome of Brexit could make it more difficult for directors to sell a small business quickly.

