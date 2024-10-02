15 truckloads of waste collected during ‘Clean Up the World’
Waste collected by volunteers during ‘Clean Up the World’ last Saturday filled 15 trucks, the Environmental Safety Group has confirmed. Some 40 teams totalling close to 700 volunteers, picked up litter from 26 sites locally, including urban, ecological, and heritage sites. The volunteers also tackled fly-tipping areas around the Rock. The ESG said the Upper...
