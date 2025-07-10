Govt spends over £19m in overtime annually despite controls, Principal Auditor’s report finds
The Gibraltar Government has spent over £19m annually on overtime, with top earners more than doubling their salaries with overtime hours despite previous announcements of tighter controls. The Principal Auditor’s 2018/19 report, tabled in Parliament this week, has detailed how considerable savings could be made to the taxpayer with the introduction of better controls and...
