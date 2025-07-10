Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 10th Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt spends over £19m in overtime annually despite controls, Principal Auditor’s report finds

By Gabriella Peralta
10th July 2025

The Gibraltar Government has spent over £19m annually on overtime, with top earners more than doubling their salaries with overtime hours despite previous announcements of tighter controls. The Principal Auditor’s 2018/19 report, tabled in Parliament this week, has detailed how considerable savings could be made to the taxpayer with the introduction of better controls and...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

European Parliament backs Gibraltar’s removal from EU high-risk list

Wed 9th Jul, 2025

Local News

‘Shocking’ findings in audit report point to ‘closing down sale where anything goes’, GSD says

Thu 10th Jul, 2025

Local News

McGrail Inquiry sends ‘warning letters’ to those facing criticism in final report

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Local News

Treaty will require ‘different way of thinking’ about residency permits, CM says

Thu 10th Jul, 2025

Local News

Police investigate sudden death near E1 residential building

Sun 29th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
CM accused of acting 'unconstitutionally’ over Savings Bank audit, Govt rejects ‘extraordinary’ claim

10th July 2025

Local News
CM opens new Department of Immigration and Home Affairs

8th July 2025

Opinion & Analysis
Cultural appreciation or appropriation?

8th July 2025

Local News
Overdue audit report laid in Parliament after controversy, but Opposition concerns remain

8th July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025