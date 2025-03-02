Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

17th Campo de Gibraltar History Conference to honour Tito Benady

By Manar Ben Tahayekt
2nd March 2025

17th Campo de Gibraltar History Conference is set to honour Gibraltarian researcher Tito Benady. The tradition to hold the conference began during the autumn of 1990, when the first conference of the Campo de Gibraltar was held at the headquarters of the Mancomunidad de Municipios del Campo de Gibraltar. These conferences, the seed for the...

