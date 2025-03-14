Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Mar, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

1927: Table of distances, first ‘venta’ in the vicinity, population, aliens, and Steamships

By Alice Mascarenhas
14th March 2025

In the first few pages of every Gibraltar Directory and Guide Book there is a monthly list of all important events in Gibraltar over the entire year. Today we return to the Directory of 1927 – which as I wrote last week belonged to the late Mesod Belilo who was keen that I used it...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

La Linea judge halts case into Spanish officer’s border complaint

Thu 13th Mar, 2025

Local News

European Commission stands by Gibraltar’s delisting amid right-wing pushback

Thu 13th Mar, 2025

Brexit

Treaty talks ‘haven’t stalled, we’re very close’ to deal - Albares

Fri 14th Mar, 2025

Local News

Plans filed for mixed-use redevelopment of Sacarello Building

Wed 12th Mar, 2025

Local News

Grey seal feasts on conger off Europa Point

Tue 11th Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

14th March 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Gibraltar celebrates Ramadan with public iftar

14th March 2025

Local News
Application for Sunrise Motel filed with Town Planner

14th March 2025

Local News
Unite seminar explores gender equality and level playing fields

14th March 2025

Features
Awareness and early detection key messages on World Kidney Day

12th March 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025