1927: Table of distances, first ‘venta’ in the vicinity, population, aliens, and Steamships
In the first few pages of every Gibraltar Directory and Guide Book there is a monthly list of all important events in Gibraltar over the entire year. Today we return to the Directory of 1927 – which as I wrote last week belonged to the late Mesod Belilo who was keen that I used it...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here