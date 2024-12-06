19th century view of Moorish castle sold for £15,570

A 19th century watercolour painting of Gibraltar’s Tower of Homage was sold at auction this week for £15,570.

The pencil and watercolour image by the Scottish painter David Roberts had been expected by London auctioneer Christie’s to fetch between £7,000 and £10,000.

There is no information as to who bought the painting.

Roberts, a member of the Royal Academy who is considered one of the great 19th century touring artists, visited the Rock during his first trip to Spain and Morocco between 1832 and 1833.

The painting, titled ‘British soldiers before the tower of the old Moorish citadel in Gibraltar’, shows a view of the of the Tower of Homage and its surrounding defensive walls at time when there was little urban development around the fortress.