Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

£1m project to restore 'outdated' GHA sterilisation unit

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Gabriella Peralta
22nd November 2022

Surgeries in Gibraltar have been cancelled due to inadequate sterilisation of equipment, the GHA's Director General said this week, as he announced a £1m project to address the issue. Director General Professor Patrick Geoghegan said the old unit was "outdated" and that the project will create a new sterilisation unit in the GHA. At a...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Designs unveiled for Gibraltar National Stadium ‘funded as investment by Gibraltar Savings Bank’

Sat 19th Nov, 2022

Local News

Anti-social behaviour leads to eviction for five tenants in Glacis Estate

Wed 9th Nov, 2022

Local News

DPC clears ‘quirky’ Devil’s Tower project despite concerns about ‘studio glut’

Thu 17th Nov, 2022

Local News

DPC to debate Sea Breeze floating hotel proposal

Wed 16th Nov, 2022

Brexit

CM welcomes Spanish treaty optimism but cautions ‘we’re not there yet’

Fri 18th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Diabetes is becoming a huge legacy issue, charity warns

21st November 2022

Opinion & Analysis
Safety in a shared space

21st November 2022

Features
Winners announced in Heritage Awards

19th November 2022

Opinion & Analysis
The golden age of the picture postcard in the early years of the 20th Century

19th November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022