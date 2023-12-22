2023 competition calendar finishes with 10k

The final race for 2023 road racing league calendar was completed on Sunday with athletes braving what was a relatively chilly morning. The 10km race took runners through a changed course.

Arnold Rogers was to see a closely contested battle, with DanAn Truong who kept at his heels until the last stretch. Starting grouped with several other runners they were to move away from the main groups following the three leaders.

Leon and Andrew Gordon also keeping at their heels.

Arnold Rogers was however, not to finish as winner, with Gabriel Sandor finishing two minutes ahead with Guerrero and Lopez Perez of Calpeans coming in second and third.

Arnold, alongside Robert Matto, Maurice Turnock, Philip Macedo and Leon Gordon having returned from taking part in the European Athletics Cross Country Championships in Berlin. What was to be a muddy affair for the Gibraltar team which saw Rogers finish the fasted from the Gibraltar team in 81st place with the rest of the team filling in the spots up to 87, sharing positions with Monaco runners.

The women’s category was once again to see Kim Baglietto finish in first place with little competition. Her race mainly competing against the men’s who have provided her with the pace to keep on building on her times.

The GAAA’s next race will be the traditional Boxing Day Fun Runs. Starting at 10am with a 9am registration start time runners can compete in either a 10km Round the Rock or the 3km Town Circuit both starting at Casemates.