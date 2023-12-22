Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

2023 competition calendar finishes with 10k

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd December 2023

The final race for 2023 road racing league calendar was completed on Sunday with athletes braving what was a relatively chilly morning. The 10km race took runners through a changed course.
Arnold Rogers was to see a closely contested battle, with DanAn Truong who kept at his heels until the last stretch. Starting grouped with several other runners they were to move away from the main groups following the three leaders.
Leon and Andrew Gordon also keeping at their heels.
Arnold Rogers was however, not to finish as winner, with Gabriel Sandor finishing two minutes ahead with Guerrero and Lopez Perez of Calpeans coming in second and third.
Arnold, alongside Robert Matto, Maurice Turnock, Philip Macedo and Leon Gordon having returned from taking part in the European Athletics Cross Country Championships in Berlin. What was to be a muddy affair for the Gibraltar team which saw Rogers finish the fasted from the Gibraltar team in 81st place with the rest of the team filling in the spots up to 87, sharing positions with Monaco runners.
The women’s category was once again to see Kim Baglietto finish in first place with little competition. Her race mainly competing against the men’s who have provided her with the pace to keep on building on her times.
The GAAA’s next race will be the traditional Boxing Day Fun Runs. Starting at 10am with a 9am registration start time runners can compete in either a 10km Round the Rock or the 3km Town Circuit both starting at Casemates.

Most Read

Local News

RGP explores recruiting UK constables to cover personnel shortfall

Thu 21st Dec, 2023

Local News

Gibraltar to introduce ‘top-up tax’ on multinationals as bridging measure in global reform

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Brexit

Tempered optimism but no breakthrough yet in treaty negotiation

Thu 21st Dec, 2023

Local News

Darren Grech to step down as Chief Secretary, succeeded by Glendon Martinez

Thu 21st Dec, 2023

UK/Spain News

Guardia Civil investigates fatality after alleged collision between smugglers’ vessels

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
End of year Blues for Lincoln Red Imps

22nd December 2023

Sports
Calpe Cavalacade cup

21st December 2023

Sports
Gibraltar Netball U19 took on the challenge in Loughborough

20th December 2023

Sports
Calpe Rowing Club end year in style

20th December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023