2024 in front pages

For the eighth consecutive year, Brexit dominated much of the coverage during 2024, even though the year ends once again with a question mark as to what shape our post-Brexit future will take.

There were three unprecedented high-level political meetings in Brussels between the European Commission, the UK, Gibraltar and Spain, but there was no agreement and the treaty negotiation continues into 2025.

Throughout the year there was mounting unease about Brexit uncertainty on both sides of the border, brought into sharp relief by a mass demonstration in La Linea toward the end of the year.

And when a Spanish officer unilaterally tightened immigration checks at the border on two occasions, it was a reminder too of what ‘no deal’ could mean in practice.

In other big news, the public hearings of the McGrail Inquiry gripped Gibraltar during the early part of the year, as did a 10-week fraud trial that ended in the conviction and jailing of a former bank manager.

Gibraltar was removed from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force, the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog, and legislation to guarantee Gibraltar-based companies long-term access to the UK market was passed by the Gibraltar Parliament.

Gibraltar bade farewell to a Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, and welcomed another, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, and there was a reminder of Gibraltar’s important military role as HM Naval Base provided logistical support to warships operating in the Red Sea as part of an international coalition protecting shipping lanes from attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

UEFA took disciplinary action leading to a one-match suspension for two Spanish national team players who led chants of ‘Gibraltar español’ during celebrations after Spain’s Euro 2024 win.

And politics, of course, with tough exchanges on public finances and value for money during the Budget session and an impromptu demonstration outside No.6 Convent Place that led to the government reversing a plan to impose a pollution levy.

There were stories about crime and the justice system, and a growing awareness of the dangers of cybercrime as many here fell prey to scammers. There were some dramatic fires to report on too throughout the year.

Planning stories were also prominent, as were stories about the changing climate, including some record-breaking months that underlined the challenge of global warming as neighbouring communities in Spain faced water shortages.

Toward the end of the year, the UK announced it would relinquish sovereignty of the Chagos Islands and hand them to Mauritius, triggering flak from the Conservatives and prompting assurances from the UK Government that there was no comparison to Gibraltar and the Falklands, which would remain British.

And as always throughout the past 12 months, there were countless stories of culture, sports, the arts, music, books and community, including a record-breaking GBC Open Day that raised over £300,000.

Not forgetting the odd quirky tale this year too. Remember the day one of our Barbary macaques went AWOL in La Linea?