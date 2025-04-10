Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

2024 limited edition Gibraltar currency coin collection unveiled

By Chronicle Staff
10th April 2025

The Minister with responsibility for the Gibraltar National Mint, Sir Joe Bossano KCMG MP, has unveiled the 2024 limited edition Gibraltar Currency Coin Collection at the 2025 World Money Fair in Berlin.

The 2023 collection featured the last ever round pound for Gibraltar. The 2024 annual issue now introduces the first ever Gibraltar 12-sided bi-metal £1 coin. Gibraltar becomes one of the first British Overseas Territories to introduce the 12-sided £1 coin, which is expected to enter circulation later this year.

The Gibraltar National Mint Ltd has confirmed that the 2024 limited edition coin collection is now available for purchase from the Treasury Department at 206/210 Main Street, and via the Gibraltar National Mint Ltd website, priced at £31 per pack.

Further information is available from the Gibraltar National Mint on +200 71576.

