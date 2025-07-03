Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Delivery Driver Cards now available at Customer Care Hub

Photo by Steve Parsons/PA Wire

By Chronicle Staff
3rd July 2025

The Ministry of Transport has announced that Delivery Driver Cards are now available and can be applied for at the Customer Care Hub at 323 Main Street.

Applicants must present the following documents: an employment registration document, valid photographic ID, one passport-sized photo with a white background, and a driving licence if available.

Processing time is a minimum of five working days, although this may vary depending on demand.

The Ministry reminded all delivery drivers and employers that from September 1, 2025, it will be mandatory for all delivery drivers to visibly display their Delivery Driver Card, as well as wear a company uniform and ensure company signage is displayed on the vehicle.

Failure to comply with these requirements will result in fixed penalty notices.

The Ministry expressed its appreciation for the cooperation of all involved as it seeks to enhance safety, accountability and professionalism within the delivery sector.

