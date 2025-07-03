Sixth cycle of Women’s Mentorship Programme concludes with networking event

The Ministry of Equality marked the conclusion of the sixth cycle of the Women’s Mentorship Programme with a networking event held at the Mayor’s Parlour.

The event began with an address by the Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, who congratulated the mentees for their commitment to learning, development and self-improvement. Mr Santos also expressed gratitude to the mentors for their support and for sharing their knowledge and expertise. Certificates of participation were presented to the thirty-seven mentees who completed the programme.

Following the Minister’s address, the Programme Lead, Marlene Dalli, invited mentors and mentees to share their experiences. Feedback highlighted the positive impact the programme had on mentees’ professional development, as well as the appreciation they expressed for the guidance and support of their mentors.

Mentors also spoke of their enjoyment of the programme, describing it as a valuable shared learning experience.

Running since 2018, the Women’s Mentorship Programme aims to address the under-representation of women in certain sectors and leadership positions. It is open to all women over the age of 18 resident in Gibraltar, including those working in both the private and public sectors, as well as those not currently in employment.

Mr Santos said: “I am very pleased that we have been able to mark the successful end of the sixth cycle of the Women’s Mentorship Programme with this event today. It is really uplifting to see a room full of mentees and mentors committed to personal and professional growth and to see the wonderful relationships that have emerged from the mentee-mentor relationship.”

“I am extremely grateful to all mentors for sharing their experiences, expertise and professional acumen with their mentees.”

“The longevity of the Women’s Mentorship Programme is in no small part thanks to the support of mentors from across Gibraltar’s business community. The Programme is also a success due to the thorough and sensitive matching of each mentee and mentor by the team at the Ministry of Equality.

“I would like to encourage anyone interested in taking part in the next cycle of the Women’s Mentorship Programme, whether as a mentor or mentee, to reach out to the team at the Ministry of Equality.”