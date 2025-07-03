Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 3rd Jul, 2025

Bridge House Charitable Trust welcomes public donations for accommodation project

By Chronicle Staff
3rd July 2025

The Bridge House Charitable Trust is now accepting public donations to support the conversion of a building at Johnstone’s Passage into a bespoke temporary accommodation facility for men experiencing difficult life circumstances.

Donations can be made via bank transfer to the following account:
Account: Bridge House Charitable Trust
Account Number: 20018672
Account Type: GBP Corporate Community Account
IBAN: GI12GIBK000000020018672
Sort Code: 608314
Swift Code: GIBKGIGI

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, said: “We’ve all got brothers, or uncles, or grandparents, fathers or friends who have probably gone through the process of separation and finding themselves with nowhere to go. These are the people we need to help.”

“The Government is proud to have donated the building, valued at over £2 million, to this cause. But we need the public’s support to convert it into a sanctuary and a place of stability for men who find themselves at these turbulent crossroads in their lives.”

“Please, give what you can, and help us to create a facility for the men of Gibraltar that everyone in Gibraltar can be proud of.”

