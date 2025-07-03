Bridge House Charitable Trust welcomes public donations for accommodation project

The Bridge House Charitable Trust is now accepting public donations to support the conversion of a building at Johnstone’s Passage into a bespoke temporary accommodation facility for men experiencing difficult life circumstances.

Donations can be made via bank transfer to the following account:

Account: Bridge House Charitable Trust

Account Number: 20018672

Account Type: GBP Corporate Community Account

IBAN: GI12GIBK000000020018672

Sort Code: 608314

Swift Code: GIBKGIGI

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila, said: “We’ve all got brothers, or uncles, or grandparents, fathers or friends who have probably gone through the process of separation and finding themselves with nowhere to go. These are the people we need to help.”

“The Government is proud to have donated the building, valued at over £2 million, to this cause. But we need the public’s support to convert it into a sanctuary and a place of stability for men who find themselves at these turbulent crossroads in their lives.”

“Please, give what you can, and help us to create a facility for the men of Gibraltar that everyone in Gibraltar can be proud of.”