20th Gibraltar International Dance Festival 2022 - results

The 20th Gibraltar National Dance Festival was recently organised by M.O. Productions at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre between 9th and 12th March 2022. The event saw 208 dancers from Germany, Gibraltar, Italy and Spain participate in various dance categories throughout the 8 sessions.

The main prize was awarded to 14-year-old Celine Cruz from Mediterranean Dance School, Gibraltar, for her Jazz Solo. Out of the 79 soloists, seven dancers were selected by the adjudicator Geoff Lucas to perform in the grand final. Bursary finalists included: Eva Cruz, Chenille Brown, Kayleigh Guy, Celine Cruz, Marek Pisanu, Ayla Santos Pizarro and Syanne Ticknell-Smith.

Overall Winners as follows:

M.O. Productions Supreme Award Celine Cruz from Mediterranean Dance School, Gibraltar

M.O Productions Chenille Brown from Show Dance

Best Female Dancer of the Festival Company, Gibraltar

M.O Productions Marek Pisanu from Danza Damaris, Italy

Best Male Dancer of the Festival

M.O. Productions Sussex Award Marek Pisanu from Danza Damaris, Italy

M.O. Productions Darina Mlynarcikova from Danza Damaris,

Best Choregrapher Italy, for an Adult Duet performed by Gaia Bella and Marek Pisanu

Lawrence Robles Award Eva Cruz from Mediterranean Dance

For the Most Promising Dancer School, Gibraltar

Festival Organiser, Alfred Rumbo said:

‘We are delighted to have been able to produce the International Festival for 2022 and delighted it has been going on now for 20 years. We are delighted by the support received from everyone who has taken part. We are pleased with the high standards and quality of dance achieved and maintained throughout the festival and we look forward to our 21st edition in March 2023.’