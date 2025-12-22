24-hour Christmas taxi service to operate over festive period

The Ministry of Transport has agreed arrangements with the Gibraltar Taxi Association to provide a 24-hour taxi service over the Christmas and New Year period.

Seven private hire vehicles will operate around the clock from December 24, 2025 to January 6, 2026, each working three shifts a day. This will be in addition to the usual taxi service offered throughout the year.

The Ministry reminded the public of the dangers of drink driving and its potential consequences, not only for those who have consumed alcohol but also for families, essential services and passers-by. It said the arrangements with the Gibraltar Taxi Association and the Gibraltar Bus Company were intended to ensure reliable alternative transport so people could get home safely without putting others at risk.

Rides can be booked by calling 20070052 or using the GTA Taxi App.

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, said: “My Ministry has been working really hard to make these arrangements, which ensures everyone can enjoy the festivities and get home safely too. I am also very grateful to the drivers who will be working through the festive season while others are enjoying the break.”

“I would to thank the GTA committee and all taxi drivers for working with me to put these arrangements in place.”

“We will continue to work to improve public service transport and take this opportunity to wish everyone a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”