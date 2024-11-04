Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 4th Nov, 2024

30 youngsters enrol in RAF Air Cadets

By Chronicle Staff
4th November 2024

No.2 Overseas (Gibraltar) Squadron of the RAF Air Cadets celebrated their first Enrolment Service and Parade since the hiatus forced on them by the Covid pandemic at the Holy Trinity Cathedral.

Some 30 cadets were enrolled, with their family and friends in attendance.

The service and enrolment was conducted by their Honorary Chaplain, Padre Chris Rushton, with many of the cadets taking part, led by the Squadron Officer Commanding Flt Lt Ivan Caward.

Amongst the guests were British Forces Gibraltar Chief of Staff Group Captain John Kean and RAF Station Commander Wing Commander Tom Harvey.

