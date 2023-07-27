£300,000 paid in sports grants
The Minister for Sport Steven Linares revealed during his budget speech that over £300,000 has been paid out in sports grants this year. The split per category is as follows: • International Competitions: £200,246.40 • Sports Development: £84,221.18 • Improvements to Facilities: £8,098.15 • Elite Athletes: £3,000 The figures depict the expected increase in participation...
