Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Bulgaria Pull Off Chase to Stun Gibraltar in High-Scoring T20I Thriller

By Stephen Ignacio
11th July 2025

Bulgaria produced a stunning batting display to chase down Gibraltar’s imposing total of 243, winning the fourth match of the Bulgaria Tri-Nation T20I Series by six wickets with 34 balls to spare at the National Sports Academy in Sofia on July 11.

Gibraltar, batting first, posted a formidable 243 for 7 in their 20 overs at a run rate of 12.15. The innings was led by opener Philip Raikes, who hammered 73 from just 33 balls, striking four boundaries and eight sixes. He was well supported by Iain Latin, who remained unbeaten on 51 off 28 deliveries, hitting seven fours and two sixes.

Contributions came quickly throughout the innings. Michael Raikes added 21 off 13 balls, Louis Bruce scored 24 from 13, and Chris Pyle chipped in with 22 off 11. Kabir Mirpuri (21 off 12) and Richard Hatchman (17 off 8) added late-order acceleration, pushing Gibraltar beyond the 240 mark.

Despite the onslaught, Bulgaria’s Jakob Gul stood out with the ball, claiming 4 wickets for 37 runs in his four overs. Milen Gogev and Zeerak Chughtai picked up a wicket each, while the rest of the attack conceded heavily—Gogev (4-0-60-1) and Prakash Mishra (4-0-44-0) among them.

Chasing 244 for victory, Bulgaria launched an explosive counterattack. Isa Zaroo led the charge with a blistering 69 off just 24 balls, smashing nine fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 287.50. Milen Gogev matched that with 69 off 27 balls, hitting five fours and seven sixes.

Captain Hristo Lakov added 19 off 13 at the top before falling in the fifth over. Manan Bashir then took control of the chase with a rapid 70 from 21 balls, clearing the ropes nine times and maintaining a strike rate of 333.33. His dismissal at 243 came just one run short of victory, which Bulgaria completed on the very next delivery.

Gibraltar’s bowling attack had no answers to Bulgaria’s power-hitting. Louis Bruce was the most successful, picking up 2 for 48 from four overs. Kenroy Nestor and Kabir Mirpuri took one wicket each, but conceded 34 and 20 runs respectively in short spells. All other Gibraltar bowlers went wicketless and had economy rates above 16.

Bulgaria reached 244 for 4 in just 14.2 overs at a staggering run rate of 17.02, registering a remarkable win in what was one of the highest successful chases in T20I history.

Final Score:
Gibraltar – 243/7 (20 overs)
Bulgaria – 244/4 (14.2 overs)
Result: Bulgaria won by 6 wickets (34 balls remaining)
Player of the Match: Jakob Gul – 4/37

Most Read

Local News

Treaty will require ‘different way of thinking’ about residency permits, CM says

Thu 10th Jul, 2025

Local News

‘Shocking’ findings in audit report point to ‘closing down sale where anything goes’, GSD says

Thu 10th Jul, 2025

Local News

European Parliament backs Gibraltar’s removal from EU high-risk list

Wed 9th Jul, 2025

Local News

McGrail Inquiry sends ‘warning letters’ to those facing criticism in final report

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Local News

Police investigate sudden death near E1 residential building

Sun 29th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Moldova Overcome Gibraltar in Tight Contest at FIBA U16 EuroBasket Division C

11th July 2025

Sports
Gibraltar Ease Past Turkey with Clinical All-Round Display in Tri-Series Clash

11th July 2025

Sports
Azerbaijan pulled away to win in second half against Gibraltar U16 boys

10th July 2025

Sports
Gibraltar u16 girls outdone by Georgia

10th July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025