Gibraltar Ease Past Turkey with Clinical All-Round Display in Tri-Series Clash

Gibraltar recorded their second straight win in the Bulgaria T20I Tri-Series with a commanding 7-wicket victory over Turkey in Sofia. Chasing a target of 150, Gibraltar reached 153 for 3 in just 15.5 overs, with 25 balls to spare, thanks to a standout all-round performance by Michael Raikes.

Turkey, batting first, struggled early after losing Muhammad Fahad for a duck in the opening over. Gibraltar’s bowlers quickly capitalised, reducing Turkey to 32 for 4 inside the first six overs. Kenroy Nestor did the early damage, claiming three wickets in his 3-over spell for just 19 runs.

Despite the top-order collapse, Turkey found some stability through captain Ali Turkmen and middle-order batter Serdar Burak Emir. Turkmen struck a quickfire 50 from 32 balls, including 2 fours and 4 sixes, while Burak Emir added an aggressive 42 from 26 deliveries, hitting 5 boundaries and 3 sixes. The pair’s efforts lifted Turkey to 149 before being bowled out in the 19th over.

Gibraltar’s bowlers shared the workload effectively. Louis Bruce picked up 2 for 23 from his full quota, while Michael Raikes chipped in with 2 wickets for 15 runs from just 1.5 overs. Andrew Reyes delivered a tidy over to claim a wicket and concede only 3 runs.

In reply, Gibraltar made an assertive start despite losing Philip Raikes early for 13. Michael Raikes anchored the chase with a composed unbeaten 59 off 37 balls, hitting 6 fours and 2 sixes. He was well supported by captain Iain Latin, who played a commanding innings of 65 from 41 deliveries, striking 10 boundaries and clearing the ropes twice.

The pair shared a 113-run third-wicket stand, effectively taking the game away from Turkey. Although Latin fell just before the finish, Gibraltar were in complete control. Kabir Mirpuri’s brief cameo of 9 not out, which included a six, ensured the target was reached comfortably.

Turkey’s bowlers struggled to contain Gibraltar’s aggressive batting. Turkmen was the most economical, returning 1 for 28 from his 4 overs. Serdar Burak Emir and Zafer Durmaz each took a wicket, but expensive spells from the rest of the attack left little room for pressure.

With this win, Gibraltar strengthened their position in the tri-series standings, continuing their impressive run with strong contributions from both bat and ball.

Final Score:

Turkey 149 all out (18.5 overs)

Gibraltar 153/3 (15.5 overs)

Result: Gibraltar won by 7 wickets

Player of the Match: Michael Raikes – 59* (37) & 2/15