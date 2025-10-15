360 Cádiz exhibition by Cecilio Chaves opens at Fine Arts Gallery

The Fine Arts Gallery opened its latest exhibition on Tuesday evening, showcasing 360 Cádiz, a panoramic collection of 29 paintings by Cadiz-born artist Cecilio Chaves.

The exhibition captures a 360-degree view of the city of Cadiz as seen from Torre Tavira, its tallest merchant tower and a key attraction in the city.

Using a sequence of canvases that transition from dawn to dusk and into the night, Mr Chaves presents the changing light and shadows over the rooftops and landmarks of his home city.

The exhibition was opened by art aficionado and friend of Mr Chaves, Patrick Sacarello.

Mr Sacarello told guests that Mr Chaves is known as El Mago de Luz, the magician of light, with a number of people commenting that they could see why.

The artist took time to speak to people who came to the opening, discussing various canvases with them and talking about his work in general.

Addressing everyone collectively, he thanked people for coming and noted it was pleased to bring 360 Cádiz to the Rock. The exhibiton will return to its home at the University of Cadiz at the end of the month.

360 Cádiz is unique in the sense that when you stand in the middle of the gallery you can imagine yourself at the top of the tower in the ancient city with the vast vista around you.

So it was no surprise that when Mr Sacarello said that when the artist exhibited 360 Cádiz in Cadiz, it was so popular it broke previous records for the most visited exhibit in the city.

360 Cádiz is open to the public from today and will remain on display at the Fine Arts Gallery throughout October.