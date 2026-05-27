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Wed 27th May, 2026

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Local News

Cardiac association presents rotablator to GHA

By Chronicle Staff
27th May 2026

The Gibraltar Cardiac Association has presented a rotablator device to the Gibraltar Health Authority for use in heart procedures.

The purchase was made possible through fundraising by the association and a donation from the Kusuma Trust.

The device uses a miniature surgical utensil coated in microscopic diamond chips to remove hard plaque build-up from a patient’s arteries.

It is also used to clear complex coronary artery blockages.

Michelle Tosso, Country Manager at Kusuma Trust Gibraltar, said: “"Kusuma Trust is delighted to support the Gibraltar Cardiac Association and match the funds raised for this vital equipment.

We believe in the importance of advancing cardiac care in our community and we are proud to support the hard work of the GHA and the Gibraltar Cardiac Association, towards ensuring patients receive the highest standard of care here in Gibraltar."

Vanessa Bautista, spokeswoman for the Gibraltar Cardiac Association, said the association had asked Dr Roger Moore what equipment was most needed to further enhance cardiac care locally.

She said Dr Moore identified a rotablator for the Keith Bautista Cath Lab as a priority.

“We purchased this vital equipment through funds raised by our ‘Buy a Brick, Build a Heart’ campaign in partnership with GiBricks,” Ms Bautista said.

GHA Director General Dr Paul Bosio thanked the Gibraltar Cardiac Association for the donation.

“I would like to thank the Gibraltar Cardiac Association for their generous donation which will be a welcome addition to the treatment that we provide for our patients in the catheterization clinic,” he said.

“A rotablator is a specialised medical instrument used by cardiologists in a procedure called rotational atherectomy.”

“It acts like a miniature, high-speed diamond drill to grind away heavily calcified, hardened plaque blocking the coronary arteries.”

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said she was grateful to the Gibraltar Cardiac Association, the Kusuma Trust and everyone who contributed to the donation.

“This advanced equipment will further strengthen the services available at the GHA and support our clinicians in treating complex coronary cases locally. Just as importantly, it means that more patients will be able to receive specialist care here in Gibraltar, closer to home and without the added burden of travelling abroad. This is in line with our policy as a Government to repatriate services back to Gibraltar, wherever possible.”

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