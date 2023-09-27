The 3rd GPTA Trusted Novus Bank Padel Open of 2023 came to an end on Friday 22nd September after 14 days of action at the Victoria Stadium. Finals-Day saw a total of 10 high quality matches played which culminated the most well participated tournament since the GPTA began. With over 155 players throughout the four categories, it is evident that Padel Tennis is constantly on the rise on the Rock.

In the Men’s 1st Division, Stefan Cumbo and Guillermo Perez defeated Dylan Casciaro and Jeremy Poggio by two sets to nil in the Final. In the Woman’s category, with a record number of 14 teams participating, Carla Brooks and Jasmine Reyes were crowned champions after defeating Kaira Sene and Susie Edwards two sets to one in a well contested Final. The Men’s 2nd Division saw Frank Warwick and Ivan Gomez defeat Kailan Perez and Aydan Colton two sets to one. The GPTA Men’s 3rd Division champions were Steffan Cardona and Henry Gerada who defeated Robert Casciaro and Chris Freeman in the Final.

The GPTA would like to thank all the players and everyone who came down to the Victoria Stadium Padel Courts throughout the two weeks to support the players and would especially like to thank the main tournament Sponsors, Trusted Novus Bank, Umee and Gib Oil for making this success possible.

Attention now turns to the GPTA ‘Master Final’ with the top 16 players for each category battling it out in the final tournament of the 2023 season which will be held in October. Those players qualified for the tournament will be announced at the annual GPTA BBQ held this Saturday 30th September.

