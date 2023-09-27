Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th Sep, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

3rd GPTA Trusted Novus Bank Padel Open of 2023

By Guest Contributor
27th September 2023

The 3rd GPTA Trusted Novus Bank Padel Open of 2023 came to an end on Friday 22nd September after 14 days of action at the Victoria Stadium. Finals-Day saw a total of 10 high quality matches played which culminated the most well participated tournament since the GPTA began. With over 155 players throughout the four categories, it is evident that Padel Tennis is constantly on the rise on the Rock.

In the Men’s 1st Division, Stefan Cumbo and Guillermo Perez defeated Dylan Casciaro and Jeremy Poggio by two sets to nil in the Final. In the Woman’s category, with a record number of 14 teams participating, Carla Brooks and Jasmine Reyes were crowned champions after defeating Kaira Sene and Susie Edwards two sets to one in a well contested Final. The Men’s 2nd Division saw Frank Warwick and Ivan Gomez defeat Kailan Perez and Aydan Colton two sets to one. The GPTA Men’s 3rd Division champions were Steffan Cardona and Henry Gerada who defeated Robert Casciaro and Chris Freeman in the Final.

The GPTA would like to thank all the players and everyone who came down to the Victoria Stadium Padel Courts throughout the two weeks to support the players and would especially like to thank the main tournament Sponsors, Trusted Novus Bank, Umee and Gib Oil for making this success possible.

Attention now turns to the GPTA ‘Master Final’ with the top 16 players for each category battling it out in the final tournament of the 2023 season which will be held in October. Those players qualified for the tournament will be announced at the annual GPTA BBQ held this Saturday 30th September.

Most Read

Local News

Burglary ‘lookout’ jailed for seven months

Tue 26th Sep, 2023

UK/Spain News

Feijoo launches likely fruitless bid for government, complete with nod to Gibraltar

Tue 26th Sep, 2023

Local News

‘Rock Doodler’ opens local sketching group

Mon 25th Sep, 2023

Local News

Bus driver reported for careless driving in motorcycle incident

Fri 22nd Sep, 2023

Local News

New school projects will meet eastside demands, for now

Tue 26th Sep, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th September 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Badminton Association's President Unveils Exciting Updates for the New Season

27th September 2023

Sports
GVA on the move in busy weekend

26th September 2023

Sports
REGATTA WEEK 2023

26th September 2023

Sports
SPECIAL OLYMPICS GIBRALTAR 38th NATIONAL GAMES 2023 DAY 3 – BOWLING AND SWIMMING

26th September 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023