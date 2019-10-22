Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 22nd Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

3rd Sevilla International Masters Regatta

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd October 2019

For the third successive year Calpe RC competed in the Sevilla International Masters Regatta. This time round with a string of wins across age categories and boat classes. Nine rowers from Calpe were again joined by Lenny Robertson, the 1976 Olympic Silver medallist in the British eight and ten times Henley medallist, to make up...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Four officers suspended after Spanish ‘Protección Civil’ vehicle drives unchallenged into Gib

Mon 21st Oct, 2019

Local News

RGP confirm major anti-money laundering operation in Gibraltar

Tue 22nd Oct, 2019

Local News

Man found dead in south district home

Tue 22nd Oct, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

CM demands explanations after Spanish 'Protección Civil' vehicle drives unchallenged into Gib

Sun 20th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
3rd Sevilla International Masters Regatta

22nd October 2019

Sports
Gibraltar Under 17 faced heavy defeat at hands of France U17

22nd October 2019

Sports
Athletics - The Howes couple become first to complete gruelling four race circuit

22nd October 2019

Sports
Football - Nine-man Europa Point hold out for a draw

22nd October 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019