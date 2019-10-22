3rd Sevilla International Masters Regatta
For the third successive year Calpe RC competed in the Sevilla International Masters Regatta. This time round with a string of wins across age categories and boat classes. Nine rowers from Calpe were again joined by Lenny Robertson, the 1976 Olympic Silver medallist in the British eight and ten times Henley medallist, to make up...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here