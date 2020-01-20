Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 20th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

400m U18 National Record by Angelique pending ratification

By Stephen Ignacio
20th January 2020

Angelique Sheppard-Capurro was to set another indoor national record this weekend competing in the 400m indoor in Antequerra. The young runner was among a small team of local runners from Lourdians and Gib-Atlas took part in the indoor event on Sunday.
Angelique’s time is presently pending official ratification and has yet to be officially confirmed as a national record although past events in Antequerra have produced several indoor records.

60m
Craig Gill - 7.21
Angelique Sheppard-Capurro- 8.71

400m
Samantha Colbey - 58.19
Angelique Sheppard-Capurro - 1.08.36 (National u18 Record pending Ratification)
Craig Gill - 53.57
Chris wall - 1.04.09
Liam Byrne - 56.04

Jerai Torres also competed for his club L’Hospitalet in Barcelona last week too.
He was to run in the 60m and 200m where he obtained the following times:

60m - 7.22
200m - 22.62

Most Read

Local News

No change to border immigration controls during transition period, Spain’s Policia Nacional confirms

Sat 18th Jan, 2020

Local News

Cross-border operation targets people-trafficking network using Gibraltar as gateway to Europe

Sun 12th Jan, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar ‘defined me’ as a person

Mon 20th Jan, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar ‘in a strong place’ for life after Brexit, Governor says

Mon 20th Jan, 2020

Local News

Some 150 houses left at Hassan Centenary Terraces

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Images from Athletes at Antequerra (image gallery)

20th January 2020

Sports
Lourdians youth take part in ‘VII Juegos Del Invierno’ (Image gallery)

20th January 2020

Sports
St Joseph’s secured three points against tough Bruno Magpies

19th January 2020

Sports
Seventeen year old grabs three for Lincoln Red Imps

19th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020