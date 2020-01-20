400m U18 National Record by Angelique pending ratification

Angelique Sheppard-Capurro was to set another indoor national record this weekend competing in the 400m indoor in Antequerra. The young runner was among a small team of local runners from Lourdians and Gib-Atlas took part in the indoor event on Sunday.

Angelique’s time is presently pending official ratification and has yet to be officially confirmed as a national record although past events in Antequerra have produced several indoor records.

60m

Craig Gill - 7.21

Angelique Sheppard-Capurro- 8.71

400m

Samantha Colbey - 58.19

Angelique Sheppard-Capurro - 1.08.36 (National u18 Record pending Ratification)

Craig Gill - 53.57

Chris wall - 1.04.09

Liam Byrne - 56.04

Jerai Torres also competed for his club L’Hospitalet in Barcelona last week too.

He was to run in the 60m and 200m where he obtained the following times:

60m - 7.22

200m - 22.62