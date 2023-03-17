Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 17th Mar, 2023

41% of cancelled operations were due to ‘patient decisions’

St Bernard's Hospital. Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Priya Gulraj
17th March 2023

Some 1,670 operations were cancelled or rescheduled over the past year, with 41 per cent of procedures cancelled by patients themselves, Parliament heard on Thursday. In answers to the GSD’s Elliott Phillips, the Minister for Health, Albert Isola, said the “largest chunk” of cancellations was down to patient decisions. Mr Isola said all cancelled procedures...

