Thu 19th Sep, 2019

Features

49th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean

By Chronicle Staff
19th September 2019

The Natwest International Gibraltar recently joined The Nautilus Project for the 49th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean.

The clean up was in support of the International Coastal Clean Up Day held globally on the Sept 21.

A hotspot for plastic litter historical Rosia Bay, was visited once again and a total amount of 64kg of refuse was retrieved in just under an hour by RBS staff supported by the KPMG rugby juniors.

Collaborations with the local Eco Park continue ensuring that all the debris collected does not end up in either landfill or the ocean.

“TNP persist raising awareness in this area which inhabits a wealth of sea life including many endangered species,” said a statement from the project.

“TNP team hope to see this dilapidated zone restored to its former glory. In the interim period, the placing of recycling bins could potentially curb the waste situation somewhat,” the statement added.

E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th September 2019

