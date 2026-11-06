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Fri 6th Nov, 2026

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Sports

4km Dash kicks off Road Runners League and Championships

By Stephen Ignacio
5th November 2026

The first of the Road Runners League races will take place this weekend, with the 4km Dash scheduled for this Sunday.

The race, which will start at the earlier time of 9am, marks the beginning of a new format for the Road Racing calendar. The GibFibre Road Racing League will this season have a men's champion, a women's champion and an overall team champion.

For the first time, men's and women's points will be combined to determine one Overall Team Champion.

Described as "eight races, four championships, one league", the GibFibre Road Racing League 2026/27 will see the top three men's and women's teams receive trophies, alongside a trophy for the overall team champions.

Up to three men and three women will score points for each team in every race, with all eight races counting towards the final standings. Points accumulated throughout the season will determine the champions.

The four championships will feature races over 3km, 5km, 10km and 10-mile distances. The association has also indicated that the men's and women's podiums will share each championship's prize pool equally, with 25%, 15% and 10% allocated to the respective podium positions.

Teams completing three of the four championships will earn a championship participation medal.

This Sunday's race will start at 9am, with runners gathering at Campion Park Promenade.

The 4km Cumberland Run, also known as the 4km Dash, will see athletes start by Midtown and head along Queensway towards Ragged Staff, before being directed through Trafalgar Interchange onto Rosia Road. Runners will then turn around by Cumberland Road and head back along Rosia Road, finishing at Campion Park after passing through Queensway.

A short course which should provide some quick times.

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