Lynx women grab first cup points

Cup action returned to Europa Sports Stadium this week with the women’s cup matches making a return.

Lynx were to take an important win against Mons Calpe with a 2-1 victory.

The Women's Rock Cup is played as a round robin tournament with five rounds of matches. Lynx, College 1975, Magpies, Mons Calpe and GFA Girls U16 competing for the play-offs which decide the finals.

Lynx's victory giving them the early lead as the first team to grab all three points.

The next match will be played in December with the Magpies playing against GFA U16. With a further two matches in December as Magpies take on Mons Calpe and GFA Girls take on College 1975 a week later.