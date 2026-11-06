Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Nov, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Lynx women grab first cup points

By Stephen Ignacio
5th November 2026

Cup action returned to Europa Sports Stadium this week with the women’s cup matches making a return.
Lynx were to take an important win against Mons Calpe with a 2-1 victory.
The Women's Rock Cup is played as a round robin tournament with five rounds of matches. Lynx, College 1975, Magpies, Mons Calpe and GFA Girls U16 competing for the play-offs which decide the finals.
Lynx's victory giving them the early lead as the first team to grab all three points.
The next match will be played in December with the Magpies playing against GFA U16. With a further two matches in December as Magpies take on Mons Calpe and GFA Girls take on College 1975 a week later.

Most Read

Local News

British national convicted under Terrorism Act banned from Gib

Sun 1st Nov, 2026

Local News

Conservation work to begin at Devil’s Tongue Battery

Thu 5th Nov, 2026

Local News

New housing prompts review of polling stations ahead of next election 

Thu 5th Nov, 2026

Brexit

Brexit ‘a massive fraud’, Picardo says as he backs Burnham

Sun 1st Nov, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th November 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps silence Hajduk Split to claim another European scalp

5th November 2026

Sports
Wiseman names his squad for final Nations League matches

5th November 2026

Sports
No ceiling on ambition for Gibraltar international Jaiden Bartolo

5th November 2026

Sports
4km Dash kicks off Road Runners League and Championships

5th November 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026