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Fri 6th Nov, 2026

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Sports

Women's volleyball league gets underway

By Stephen Ignacio
5th November 2026

The women’s volleyball league got to a good start with last year’s champions Calpe City Women and St Michael’s taking their first wins of the season.
Although the first win was taken by St Michael’s Cabin vs Holland & Barrett, Kayla Hales from H&B takes MVP. In the other match Alex Carreras of CCW was to take MVP.

St Michael’s Cabin vs H&B 3-0
CCW vs FCC 3-0

Prior to this the Gibraltar Volleyball Association played out Move The Boob tournament in support of Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar. This now an annual event which saw both male and female players participating in a 3v3 format.

The women's division is the sole league presently competing in a league in Gibraltar with men's volleyball mainly focused towards beach volleyball due to the numbers and commitment needed to play in a senior men's indoor league. The men's category will, however, see a men's team play against a team from Algeciras in the coming days. Although there is no league the association is providing friendly matches and sessions without the league commitment so that players can continue enjoying the game and build for the future.

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