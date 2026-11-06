No ceiling on ambition for Gibraltar international Jaiden Bartolo

by Eyleen Gomez

Gibraltar international Jaiden Bartolo is determined to make his mark in English football as he continues to build his career with Salisbury FC.

Having played in Gibraltar, Spain and England, the young footballer is no stranger to the challenges of adapting to different leagues, but remains ambitious about how far his career can take him.

While his focus is firmly on helping Salisbury progress, including their upcoming cup clash against Sholing on November 7, representing Gibraltar remains one of his proudest achievements.

In an added family twist, his brother has chosen to represent Malta, raising the intriguing possibility of the siblings one day facing each other on the international stage.

Bartolo speaks about his ambitions, the demands of English football, his pride in wearing the Gibraltar shirt and why a future Gibraltar-Malta encounter could become a family battle for bragging rights.

You’ve played football in Gibraltar, Spain and England. What has been the biggest challenge in trying to establish yourself in English football?

“Every level in England is physical, fast and competitive, and everyone is fighting for a place. I’ve learned that you earn respect through your work rate and consistency, so I just focus on improving every day and being ready when my chance comes.”

Where do you see yourself playing in two or three years, and how far do you realistically believe you can go?

“I want to keep progressing step by step. I’d love to be playing at the highest level I can in England, and I’ll work as hard as I can to see how far that takes me. I’m not putting a ceiling on it.”

Having grown up in Gibraltar, what does pulling on the national shirt mean to you personally?

“Everything. I grew up in Gibraltar, and wearing that shirt means representing my family, my community and everyone who has supported me. It’s the proudest thing I’ve done in football.”

You’ve faced international opposition. How does stepping onto the pitch against established international footballers compare with playing at club level?

“International football is a different level of intensity. You’re up against players who play in top leagues every week, and the margin for error is tiny. It’s tougher, but it’s what you want to test yourself against, and it makes you better when you come back to club football.”

Your brother has chosen to represent Malta while you’ve chosen Gibraltar. How did you both come to make those decisions?

“We both have a strong connection to Malta and Gibraltar and we talked it through as a family. I think it was just a case of pathways to the first team, and playing the same position would’ve made it difficult for one of us. We each chose the path that felt right for us.

Gibraltar and Malta have developed something of a rivalry through the Nations League. What would it mean to you if you eventually lined up against your own brother in an international match?

It would be a special moment for our family, and something that doesn’t happen often. It would turn into a game of bragging rights.

You’ll be facing Sholing on November 7. What do you think Salisbury can achieve in this competition, and how far could this cup run take the club?

“ It’s a huge occasion for the club, fans and everyone involved. We can’t underestimate Sholing as they have beaten teams in our league to get to this round. But at home, with the backing of the fans, I like to think that there isn’t a single team that can beat us. I’m not focused on how far we can go but rather to take each game one at a time and most of all enjoy it.”

Do you see Salisbury as somewhere to establish yourself for the longer term, or is your ambition to move up through the English leagues as quickly as possible?

“I’m fully focused on Salisbury. The management have supported me from day one, and I’m really grateful for the faith they’ve shown in me. We’re one big family here and we work together every week, so we take it one game at a time and concentrate on the next one. It would mean the world to me to make a substantial contribution to Salisbury’s journey and help get the club promoted. If we all keep working hard for each other, I’m sure the rest will take care of itself.”