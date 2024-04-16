4th Interclub Regatta Delivers Thrilling Races

The 4th Interclub Regatta unfolded on Saturday, April 13th, 2024, showcasing sailing clubs from across the region. The event, hosted by Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club, saw intense competition across different categories, with participants vying for the top honours.

The regatta hailed as a success saw organisers extend gratitude to the dedication and support of key individuals and organizations. This included this including the Club Secretary and Catering Staff for their diligent efforts in managing club-based activities.

Antonio, Ricky, Juan Lu, Dani and Ian Phillips for their pivotal on-water roles, ensuring smooth execution of the regatta.

Ocean Village Marina Bay for providing berthing facilities for the sailing yachts and the Gibraltar Port Authority, Algeciras Port Authority, Borders and Coastguards, HM Customs, Royal Gibraltar Police, and Gibraltar Squadron for their unwavering support in organizing the event.

Officials were to describe the race as “a great fourth race of the “Campeonato Interclubs del Estrecho” hosted by the Royal Gibraltar Yacht Club.

“With an easterly wind of between 15 and 25 knots, the fleet raced a windward-leeward course from the west beach of La Línea de la Concepción and Alcaidesa Marina to the Rinconcillo Beach in Algeciras. With two laps the “ORC A & B” classes covering 12.9 miles and 6.0 miles for the one lap of the “Club” and “Reducida” classes.

“A fast and tough regatta, with spinnakers hoisted at the windward mark and the fleet sped during the downwind leg towards the Algeciras coast, where boats mingled with kitesurfers and windsurfers navigating in the area.

“In “ORC A”, Solerig IV (RCM Sotogrande) once again wins, followed by Obssesion from the host club (RGYC), and Kea (RCN Algeciras).

“Altarik IV (CDN Saladillo) crossed the line first in “ORC B,” ahead of J80 GVS-PAS (RCN La Línea) which claimed the victory on corrected time, and with Paul Chimene (RCM Sotogrande) third.

“The second start with the rest of the fleet followed the same course, but with only one downwind leg and one upwind leg.

“In the “Club” class, Upoars (RGYC) won by less than a minute over EOS (RCN La Línea) and Mandala (CM Linense).

“In the “Reducida” class, Titicaca from the host club RGYC, was second on the water, but first on corrected time over Senador II (RCN La Línea) and third was Tangay III (RCM Sotogrande).”

Official Results:

Club Category:

1st Place: Upoars - Nick Cruz (RGYC) with 3 points

2nd Place: Eos - Miguel Jimenez Galeote (RCN La Linea) with 5 points

3rd Place: Belesala - Juan Carlos Muñoz Prieto (RCN Algeciras) with 11 points

Reducida Category:

1st Place: Ceuta Emociona - Paco Timon (CV Vendaval) with 3 points

2nd Place: Senador - Agustin Villar Iglesias (RCN La Linea) with 6 points

3rd Place: Titicaca - Tony Segovia (RGYC) with 8 points

ORC B Category:

1st Place: Alcaidesa Marina - Charlie Stagnetto (RGYC) with 4 points

2nd Place: Al Tarik - Jose Luis Perez Navarro (CN Saladillo) with 5 points

3rd Place: Paul Chimene - Philippe Vigneron (RCM Sotogrande) with 9 points

ORC A Category:

1st Place: Solerig VI - Ignacio De Colmenares Brunet (RCM Sotogrande) with 6 points

2nd Place: Obsession - Steve Lawson (RGYC) with 7 points

3rd Place: Kea - Antonio Infante (RCN Algeciras) with 7 points

Current Standings:

After four regattas, with one discard applied, the competition standings are as follows:

Upoars (RGYC) maintains a commanding lead in the Club category.

Ceuta Emociona (CV Vendaval) holds the top spot in the Reduced category.

Alcaidesa Marina (RGYC) leads the pack in the ORC B category.

Solerig VI (RCM Sotogrande) emerges as the frontrunner in the ORC A category.

The competitive spirit displayed by all participants promises an exhilarating continuation of the Interclub Regatta series. The next regatta will take place at the Real Club Marítimo de Sotogrande on May 11th.

