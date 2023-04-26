‘5 in 5’ to host series of fundraising events

The 5 in 5 charity has organised a weekend fundraiser with proceeds set to be donated to the Cancer Relief Centre and the Gibraltar Cardiac Association.

The events are aimed at bringing people together to support them as they lead up to their main event of five half iron mans in five days in May.

The first event is a 5 a-side football tournament organised by the GFA which will take place at Victoria Stadium on Saturday, May 13.

“It's open to everyone,” said Charles Harrison from 5 in 5.

Mr Harrison added everyone from companies, to groups of friends, are more than welcome to join in any of the teams or even put a team together.

Each team will have a maximum of 10 players, with £100 donated per team.

Mr Harrison expects the event will see three matches take place at the same time.

“There are also going to be jumping castles, shoot the goal with some of the GFA keepers where you pay to have a shot at getting a goal past them,” he said.

“I think they're doing some obstacle course for younger kids. Then we are going have food and music.”

For more information on this visit: https://www.gibraltarfa.com/.../5in5-charity-football...

The next event a sponsored run/walk, will take place the next day on Sunday May 14.

This starts at 9.30am from Casemates and participants have an option of running 5km which will take them down Main Street, to Cumberland Terraces back towards Trafalgar Interchange down onto Queensway and back into Casemates.

The second option is a 3km walk which also starts at Casemates, along Main Street, taking a right at the Trafalgar Interchange through Ragged Staff onto Queensway and back into Casemates.

There is a £5 minimum donation to take part in this event.

“Obviously everybody's welcome, even your four legged family members are allowed. The more the merrier,” said Mr Harrison.

Mr Harrison has bought an array of balloons in the 5 in 5 colours of green, yellow and blue and these will be given to children to carry creating a wave of colour as they make their way down Main Street.

To sign up use the following online form: https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSff0YWORJ1F8n.../viewform

Payment can be sent with name on the reference using the Revolut QR Code or payment will also be accepted on the day.

Later in May Team 5 in 5 will take part in a five ‘half ironmans’ over the course of five days.

A half ironman is 1.9km swim, 90km cycle and a 21.1km run.

Team 5 in 5 comprises of Charles Harrison, Kieron Alvarez and Adrian Lopez.

The 5 in 5 event will take place on May 23 to May 27 and people are welcome to join in on any aspect of the challenge.

For more information visit the 5 in 5 Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057303766009

It is also possible to support the 5 in 5 team buying their kit.

The tops are £15 and available now, the hoodie is £30 and available on pre order. To get a top fill out this form https://forms.gle/4HLBmP6GLbreJbRb8