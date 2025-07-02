Minister for Education meets UK counterpart in London

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, met with the UK Minister for Education, Stephen Morgan, at the Department for Education in London last week.

Dr Cortes was accompanied by the Director of Education, Keri Scott, and Guy Dumas from the Gibraltar Office in London.

The meeting covered a range of education-related topics, including university fees for Gibraltarian students, special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in schools, the use of artificial intelligence in education, school attendance, behaviour management, and sustainability in schools.

As a result of the meeting, closer contacts have been established between the education departments of the UK and Gibraltar, with Gibraltar now able to access information and support as needed.

Dr Cortes said: “Stephen is a great friend of Gibraltar and a committed educationalist. It was a pleasure to discuss current education issues with him and to realise how many concerns and opportunities we share.”

“The UK Department is doing a great deal of work in developing policies, such as in AI, and with these exchanges we will make sure that we are able to keep at the forefront of developments. I am really grateful to Stephen for his accessibility and support.”