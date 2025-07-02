Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Minister for Education meets UK counterpart in London

By Chronicle Staff
2nd July 2025

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, met with the UK Minister for Education, Stephen Morgan, at the Department for Education in London last week.

Dr Cortes was accompanied by the Director of Education, Keri Scott, and Guy Dumas from the Gibraltar Office in London.

The meeting covered a range of education-related topics, including university fees for Gibraltarian students, special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in schools, the use of artificial intelligence in education, school attendance, behaviour management, and sustainability in schools.

As a result of the meeting, closer contacts have been established between the education departments of the UK and Gibraltar, with Gibraltar now able to access information and support as needed.

Dr Cortes said: “Stephen is a great friend of Gibraltar and a committed educationalist. It was a pleasure to discuss current education issues with him and to realise how many concerns and opportunities we share.”

“The UK Department is doing a great deal of work in developing policies, such as in AI, and with these exchanges we will make sure that we are able to keep at the forefront of developments. I am really grateful to Stephen for his accessibility and support.”

Most Read

Local News

Police investigate sudden death near E1 residential building

Sun 29th Jun, 2025

Local News

Govt submits planning application for new Gibraltar College at Europa Point

Tue 1st Jul, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Richard's Rendezvous Tipping the scales

Tue 1st Jul, 2025

Brexit

Historic agreement on Rock's post-Brexit future is 'a moment of progress, clarity and optimism'

Wed 11th Jun, 2025

Local News

CM announces scaled public sector pay rise, £9.7m surplus and transitional changes in post-Brexit Budget

Mon 30th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar National Museum announces 2025 Walks Through History summer programme

2nd July 2025

Local News
Gibraltar Cultural Services promotes arts education through hands-on initiatives

2nd July 2025

Local News
Youth Symposium participants return from cultural exchange in Tangier

2nd July 2025

Local News
Autumn poetry competition 2025 announced

2nd July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025