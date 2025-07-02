Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Jul, 2025

Gibraltar National Museum announces 2025 Walks Through History summer programme

Photos by Nathan Barcio

By Chronicle Staff
2nd July 2025

The Gibraltar National Museum has announced the return of its popular Walks Through History, which will take place on Wednesday mornings from 10am to 11.30am between July 23 and August 27 as part of the Summer Sports and Leisure Programme.

Aimed at children aged nine to twelve, the guided walks offer an immersive journey through Gibraltar’s history, covering key landmarks and lesser-known historical sites. The programme is designed to engage young participants through interactive exploration and discussion, encouraging a deeper appreciation of Gibraltar’s cultural heritage.

Each walk is led by a museum guide and will explore a different aspect of Gibraltar’s past. The 2025 programme includes:

July 23: Discover the history of Rosia Bay

July 30: Gibraltar’s impressive city walls

August 6: Neanderthals and dolphins: a boat tour of the Gorham’s Cave Complex (starts at 9am; all children must be accompanied by an adult)

August 13: Secrets of the WWII Tunnels

August 20: Explore the 18th century Great Siege Tunnels

August 27: Timekeepers of the Rock: Exploring the Gibraltar National Museum

All events are free of charge, but booking is essential due to limited availability. Children will be given booking priority, although parents and guardians may accompany them subject to space. The museum has advised that children without a booking will not be admitted.

Bookings can be made on the Gibraltar National Museum website: www.gibmuseum.gi/news/walks-2025.

