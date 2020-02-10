Pearce and Edwards win Top of the Rock
The GAAA Road Runners League took a small break with runners instead taking on the grueling challenge of the annual Top of the Rock Race. Starting by Rosia Road, in the area of Jumpers Building, runners had to run up Europa Road road before entering the steeper incline to the finish which would take them...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here