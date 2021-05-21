Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 21st May, 2021

Sports

5in5 gets local sports rising in support and admiration

By Stephen Ignacio
21st May 2021

Friday was day four, Selfie Friday, for the 5in5 team as they were once again supported by sports people from across a wide cross section of Gibraltar’s sporting community.
The team is looking at completing 5 half ironmans in 5 days in aid of two local Charities, Cancer Relief Centre and Cardiac Rehab.
This has taken them already to complete daily 1.9km Swim, 90km Cycle and 21.1km each day, a gruelling task.
Saturday will see them enter their fifth day with local sports organisations such as netball, rugby teams and athletics among others already calling on their members to show their support as the efforts of the three man team comes ever closer to achieving its target.
The gruelling challenge has seen many local sports people expressing their admiration for the team who this Friday completed their fourth day.

