Local Triathletes Gear Up for Island Games Challenge in Orkney

By Eyleen Gomez

Gibraltar’s father-son triathlon duo, Chris and Charlie Walker, are preparing to represent the Rock once again at the upcoming Island Games in Orkney.

The men competed together in 2023 in the Guernsey Island Games, marking it Charlie’s first.

Chris, now 58, has competed in every single Island Games that triathlon has been part of the event and had initially planned on hanging up his trisuit in 2020 following back surgery. However, he found a renewed passion through his son’s involvement in the sport.

Driving his son to competitions he quickly realised “I hated watching on the sidelines.”

“I’d rather be in the event participating.”

Despite acknowledging a decline in performance since turning 50, although he came in 19th in the 2023 games, Chris remains committed to the team’s success. He sees his role as strategic, potentially helping teammates in the swim and bike segments to secure a strong team position.

For Charlie, Orkney will give him a change to prove himself as his debut in the Guernsey Games was marred by food poisoning the night before the event which impacted his performance.

This year he approaches the competition with a different mindset. Having recently completed a PGC in education, he feels more balanced and optimistic.

“I’m going in with a lot less pressure on myself,” Charlie said. “Comparing my training times to two years ago, I’m faster in all three disciplines.”

Chris states that he never pressured Charlie into the sport, instead encouraging him to find a passion irrespective of what that passion may be.

Training together they have become each other’s support system, pushing each other through challenging sessions and pushing each other in races too.

A memorable moment for Chris was swimming alongside Charlie in a recent race in Seville, breathing to his right he saw his son swimming alongside him.

“How cool is that as a parent?” he said.

The triathletes are aware that the Orkney Island Games will present multiple challenges, including cold water temperatures and unpredictable weather. Chris noted that these conditions could particularly affect athletes with low body fat and those unaccustomed to cycling in wet conditions.

While all athletes will have goals Charlie’s are very personal.

“I’m there to prove myself,” he said.

“My goals are very internal, just to produce something good.”

While they compete as individuals they are also competing as a team.

The team event takes the first three finishers’ times combined.

In this event Gibraltar has historically performed well, having previously secured one gold and two bronze medals.

Despite being on Team Gibraltar for a number of years it never get old and for Chris representing Gibraltar remains a source of pride. “The Island Games, for me, is fantastic,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity to represent Gibraltar, and I think I’ve still got something to offer.”

Charlie agreed and said he viewed the competition as a building block in his athletic journey rather than a definitive moment.

The triathlon event takes place in Orkney on Sunday July 13 at 12 noon Gibraltar time.