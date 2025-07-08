Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Local Triathletes Gear Up for Island Games Challenge in Orkney

By Eyleen Gomez
8th July 2025

By Eyleen Gomez

Gibraltar’s father-son triathlon duo, Chris and Charlie Walker, are preparing to represent the Rock once again at the upcoming Island Games in Orkney.
The men competed together in 2023 in the Guernsey Island Games, marking it Charlie’s first.
Chris, now 58, has competed in every single Island Games that triathlon has been part of the event and had initially planned on hanging up his trisuit in 2020 following back surgery. However, he found a renewed passion through his son’s involvement in the sport.
Driving his son to competitions he quickly realised “I hated watching on the sidelines.”
“I’d rather be in the event participating.”
Despite acknowledging a decline in performance since turning 50, although he came in 19th in the 2023 games, Chris remains committed to the team’s success. He sees his role as strategic, potentially helping teammates in the swim and bike segments to secure a strong team position.
For Charlie, Orkney will give him a change to prove himself as his debut in the Guernsey Games was marred by food poisoning the night before the event which impacted his performance.
This year he approaches the competition with a different mindset. Having recently completed a PGC in education, he feels more balanced and optimistic.
“I’m going in with a lot less pressure on myself,” Charlie said. “Comparing my training times to two years ago, I’m faster in all three disciplines.”
Chris states that he never pressured Charlie into the sport, instead encouraging him to find a passion irrespective of what that passion may be.
Training together they have become each other’s support system, pushing each other through challenging sessions and pushing each other in races too.
A memorable moment for Chris was swimming alongside Charlie in a recent race in Seville, breathing to his right he saw his son swimming alongside him.
“How cool is that as a parent?” he said.
The triathletes are aware that the Orkney Island Games will present multiple challenges, including cold water temperatures and unpredictable weather. Chris noted that these conditions could particularly affect athletes with low body fat and those unaccustomed to cycling in wet conditions.
While all athletes will have goals Charlie’s are very personal.
“I’m there to prove myself,” he said.
“My goals are very internal, just to produce something good.”
While they compete as individuals they are also competing as a team.
The team event takes the first three finishers’ times combined.
In this event Gibraltar has historically performed well, having previously secured one gold and two bronze medals.
Despite being on Team Gibraltar for a number of years it never get old and for Chris representing Gibraltar remains a source of pride. “The Island Games, for me, is fantastic,” he said.
“It’s an opportunity to represent Gibraltar, and I think I’ve still got something to offer.”
Charlie agreed and said he viewed the competition as a building block in his athletic journey rather than a definitive moment.
The triathlon event takes place in Orkney on Sunday July 13 at 12 noon Gibraltar time.

Most Read

Local News

McGrail Inquiry sends ‘warning letters’ to those facing criticism in final report

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Local News

Parasol event breathes new life into The Mount

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Local News

Police investigate sudden death near E1 residential building

Sun 29th Jun, 2025

Local News

‘Time to go’, Bossino tells CM

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Local News

Public sector agencies take part in sanctions preparedness exercise

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
GABBA Under 16’s to Europe

8th July 2025

Sports
FIFPRO raises concern of playing under the heat during summer heatwaves

8th July 2025

Sports
U16 Boys Fall Short in Tight Battle Against San Marino

7th July 2025

Sports
Henley hat trick for Gibraltarian rower

7th July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025