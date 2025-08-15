60th Miss Gibraltar pageant tomorrow night

Tomorrow, seven contestants will take to the stage to compete in the 60th Miss Gibraltar pageant. Pageant Kelvin Hewitt spoke to the Chronicle about the special event.

Seven contestants will be competing tomorrow night in this year’s milestone Miss Gibraltar pageant celebrating 60 years.

The show will be broadcast live on GBC as from 9.30pm, with the contestants set to compete for a chance to win the crown and represent Gibraltar at the Miss World pageant.

Pageant Director Kelvin Hewitt said Saturday’s event will celebrate the history of the pageant and will feature past winners.

“This is a milestone year, so we really want to honour the history of Miss Gibraltar while also making the show feel fresh and modern,” Mr Hewitt said.

“One of the special elements will be bringing back past Miss Gibraltar winners to celebrate six decades of the pageant. We’re planning a spectacular opening segment with dance, choreography and catwalk moments to showcase both the contestants and the legacy of the crown.”

“The goal is to create a night that feels nostalgic, glamorous, and forward-looking all at once.”

After 60 years, Mr Hewitt feels that the Miss Gibraltar has stayed relevant over the decades and sees a future ahead.

He described how it has evolved beyond beauty, with the contestants shouldering responsibilities such as representing Gibraltar on an international stage.

“Miss Gibraltar has stayed relevant because it has always reflected the values of the community while providing a platform for women to represent Gibraltar internationally,” he said.

“Over the years, it has evolved beyond beauty, it’s now about personality, purpose and the ability to be an ambassador for our country.”

“Moving forward, I see the pageant continuing to grow in inclusivity and focusing even more on advocacy and social impact, while still maintaining the glamour and prestige that people love.”

Looking forward to this weekend, Mr Hewitt said the audience can expect a high-energy, visually stunning production that celebrates Gibraltar and its women.

“We’re focusing on entertainment value and giving each contestant a moment to shine,” he said.

“From the stage design to the performances, we want the audience to feel they are part of something truly special for this 60th anniversary.”

This is the third time Mr Hewitt has organised the pageant, taking on the challenge after the Government cut out financial support for the event.

He described how one of his biggest challenges is organising the event without Government investment, relying on sponsors to support funding.

“It takes a huge amount of creativity, careful planning and, most importantly, the support of our sponsors to maintain the high standard people expect from the Miss Gibraltar pageant,” he said.

“Without their generosity and belief in the event, it simply wouldn’t be possible to put on a production of this level.”

“Another challenge is balancing tradition with innovation, staying true to what Miss Gibraltar stands for while keeping it exciting and relevant for a new generation.”

Despite the challenges, he described how the pageant is deeply fulfilling for him as a director and for the contestants.

Over the years, contestants have shared bonds and forged friendship during the intensive process involving nightly rehearsals and group activities.

“For me, it’s seeing the contestants grow in confidence and discover their own potential throughout the journey,” he said.

“By the time they step on stage on the night of the pageant, they are completely transformed, not just in terms of presentation, but in self-belief.”

“It’s also fulfilling to see the team’s hard work come together on the night; every detail matters, and when it all clicks, it’s a proud moment for everyone involved.”

With the women set to take to the stage this weekend Mr Hewitt, who has organised dozens of pageants locally, shared some advice for the contestants.

“My advice is always to enjoy the process and focus on being authentic,” he said.

“The judges and the audience respond to contestants who are genuine and true to themselves.”

“It’s a competition, but it’s also a journey of personal growth, so embrace the experience, learn from it, and don’t be afraid to step outside your comfort zone.”

He also thanked his team, describing how he wouldn’t have been able to organise the pageant without them.

Mr Hewitt thanked photographer Charlene Figueras, makeup artist Nyree Chipolina, and hair stylist Rafa Anaya.

“Their talent and dedication play a huge role in making the pageant a success every year,” he said.

He also thanked the sponsors for their continued support.

“Their contribution allows us to maintain the quality and prestige that the pageant is known for, and we are truly grateful,” he said.



The Miss Gibraltar pageant will be broadcast live on GBC on Saturday, August 16, as from 9.30pm.