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Tue 9th Jun, 2026

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Features

British Forces Gibraltar contingent joins international military pilgrimage to Lourdes

By Chronicle Staff
9th June 2026

Personnel from British Forces Gibraltar travelled to Lourdes, France, to take part in the annual International Military Pilgrimage alongside servicemen, women and veterans from more than 40 nations.

International Military Pilgrimage (Pèlerinage Militaire International), is one of the world’s largest gatherings of military personnel and veterans.

The Gibraltar contingent was led by Father Danny Hernandez and joined thousands of participants for a week of faith, reflection, service, and international friendship. Throughout the visit, personnel took part in a range of religious ceremonies, commemorative events, and cultural activities held across the town of Lourdes.

The pilgrimage, which has been held annually since 1958, included an international opening ceremony, a torchlight procession, Masses attended by military delegations and an international military ceremony.

Members of the Gibraltar contingent also supported assisted pilgrims, including elderly people and those living with injuries or disabilities. This important tradition demonstrated the values of selfless service, compassion, and teamwork that are central to military life.

Father Hernandez said the event brought together military personnel from different nations, cultures and backgrounds in a spirit of unity and mutual respect.

He said the pilgrimage also provided an opportunity for reflection, personal growth and the strengthening of friendships formed through shared service.

“For those attending, the pilgrimage offered a chance to step away from the demands of everyday military duties and reflect on the importance of service, sacrifice, and community. It also reinforced the enduring relationship between faith and the Armed Forces, while showcasing the professionalism and commitment of British Forces Gibraltar personnel on the international stage,” said a statement from the MOD.

“The visit to Lourdes remains a memorable and meaningful experience for all those involved, highlighting the values of duty, respect, integrity, and service that continue to define members of the Armed Forces, both at home and overseas.”

A video of the Gibraltar contingent’s participation has been published by the Royal Gibraltar Regiment on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/embed/Y2IooyXFHfI

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