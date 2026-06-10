Prior Park students showcase artistic talent at Art Space

Students from Prior Park School are exhibiting artwork and photography at the Art Space in Irish town as part of the Summer Arts Showcase, marking the first time their work has been displayed in a professional gallery setting.

The exhibition, which will remain open for a week, has been organised through a collaboration between Prior Park and the Growing Artist Program, a charity that runs community classes and events.

The Director of the Creative and Performing Arts Faculty at Prior Park, Liam Worth, said the opportunity offered students the chance to present their work beyond the school environment.

Mr Worth told the Chronicle: “I thought this would be a fantastic opportunity for students to display their work in a more like gallery setting.”

“We have done it at the school for a quite few years, and I thought it was a great for the students to get their work exhibited at this point in stage in their artistic careers.”

“It is an amazing achievement for them.”

The exhibition features a wide range of artwork and photography, including GCSE portfolios, Year 11 projects and examination pieces.

Themes explored by students include identity, personal emotions and consumer culture. Other works draw on childhood memories, while photography displays range from monochrome images to more contemporary subjects.

Amy Shepherd, the gallery curator, said the partnership emerged following discussions with Mr Worth about creating a professional exhibition space for the students.

Mrs Shepherd told the Chronicle: “We thought that this would be a lovely space for Prior Park to exhibit in a professional setting.”

The showcase opened with performances from young pianists, who provided background music for visitors viewing the exhibition.

Mr Worth said: “The children get to showcase their work here for a whole week, so the community can also come in and admire it.”

Mrs Shepherd praised the standard of the exhibition.

She said: “We are really impressed.”

Both Prior Park and the Growing Artist Program hope to continue the partnership next year.

Mr Worth and Mrs Shepherd said initiatives such as the Summer Arts Showcase help strengthen links between schools and the wider community while providing an opportunity to recognise students’ achievements.

“It’s nice for the community, but also for the school to become more present,” they said.

“And to showcase and celebrate the students’ hard work, effort and talent.”

Penelope Hill “I'm proud that I get to represent it in the gallery today.”

Among the students was Penelope Hill, whose portfolio drew inspiration from both local and international artists.

One of her pieces, depicting a window scene, was inspired by Gibraltarian artist Monica Popham, whose work explores the relationship between light and architecture across Mediterranean settings.

In 2024, Popham won the television competition Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year, leading to a commission for the London Science Museum, where her work now forms part of the permanent collection.

Ms Hill said she was pleased to draw inspiration from a fellow Gibraltarian artist.

“I feel really proud of her because it is part of my culture, so I'm proud that she did go further,” she said, “and I'm proud that I get to represent it in the gallery today.”

She also exhibited a second work inspired by American painter Marcia Baldwin, whose style combines elements of realism, impressionism and abstraction.

Explaining the influence of Baldwin's work, Ms Hill said: “She focuses on plants and the close-up of plants and the depth of the space that it takes up.” Reflecting on having her artwork on display, she added: “It was good, and I'm proud that it's on work.”

“I just feel like my heart feels warm now that everybody's seen it, and I felt really accomplished in it.”

Isabella Hill “All my A-level work from year 12 to year 13”

Isabella Hill has drawn on Mediterranean culture and the influence of classical artists in a collection of work developed over the course of her A-level studies.

Ms Hill, the sister of fellow exhibitor Penny Hill, said the pieces on display represent two years of artistic development.

“Most of my artwork that's on display now is all my A-level work from year 12 to year 13 now, and it's quite nice to see all that I've done in the last two years,” she told the Chronicle.

Her work takes inspiration from artists including Niccolò Codazzi, the Genovese painter known for his architectural scenes and decorative fresco elements.

The 17th-century artist trained under his father, Viviano Codazzi, and worked in Rome, Paris and Genoa, establishing a reputation for detailed architectural paintings and quadrature.

Ms Hill said Mediterranean themes feature prominently throughout her work. “All my art is based mainly on Mediterranean culture, so I also have tried to add in artworks of fruit that's from the Mediterranean.”

Sapphire Coleman “One type of thing to make such a beautiful outcome”

Young artist Sapphire Coleman has described how her work evolved from fine line art into the striking portrait currently on display, a black-background drawing of her father created using white pencil.

Speaking about her artwork, Ms Coleman explained that fine line art had become her preferred medium because of its simplicity and the results it could achieve.

“The artwork I have here is a drawing of my dad. It's a black background with a drawing with white pencil,” she explained.

“I've done fine line art as my main kind of art. I quite like the idea of fine line, only using one type of thing to make such a beautiful outcome, so I did a skull.”

“It's not here right now, but a fine line of skull, a reproduction from Paul Jackson. I then took his art, inverted it, and I made the painting of my dad that's here now.”

Ms Coleman said she drew inspiration from the work of Paul Jackson, whose detailed drawings and paintings blend elements of science fiction, surrealism and popular culture.

A master of noir pop-art, Jackson’s work often incorporates dystopian humour and explores themes including technology, the supernatural and modern life.

Reflecting on having her work exhibited, Ms Coleman said it was a significant milestone for her. “It feels great to be here, to be fair. I've never had anything be on display for something that I've done personally, so it feels quite accomplished,” she said.