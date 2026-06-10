My Mind Matters takes third place in UK Young Enterprise

Local Young Enterprise company, My Mind Matters, took third place in the UK Company of the Year Award held in Cardiff this week.

My Mind Matters is based at Gibraltar College created a book called Brainy’s Adventure with the Mood Monsters that is designed to raise awareness of mental health and help younger readers regulate their emotions. The company won the Gibraltar competition last month qualifying them for the UK finals.

Company Secretary, Jaelene Zarb, spoke to the Chronicle after the win and said the team are feeling “very happy and proud.”

“Our hard work and determination paid off and we couldn’t have done it better.”

She also noted that they were not surprised that they won as they had worked so hard at it, “but we were also surprised due to the competition from the other companies,” she said.

Speaking to the Chronicle earlier the My Mind Matter teams said that their book assists readers who struggle to regulate their emotions and allows them to feel confident about themselves.

Through meetings, research and personal experiences, they made sure every fact in the book was correct.

“Our product contains a variety of different emotions with them being Happy, Sad, Angry, Scared, Jealous and lastly Anxious, making it the perfect guide to helping our readers regulate their emotions,” they said.

In addition, Brainy undertakes various adventures in Gibraltar, the monsters have visited St Bernard’s Lower and Upper Primary schools, where they taught the students all about them. As well as visit Government departments.

Speaking about the win Young Enterprise Gibraltar chairman Carlos García said, “We are absolutely delighted with the success of My Mind Matters at the UK finals.”

“Having come third from over 1000 student companies and over 10000 students is no easy feat.”

“The Gibraltar Judges despite having a very highly competitive 2025/26 cohort sensed their infectious enthusiasm, well organised team, well-articulated journey and rewarded them for it.”

“Well done to Mind Matters and a special thanks the Alex and Sarah the link teachers behind the scenes who also deserve credit for this resounding success.”

Speaking on behalf of Gibraltar College, Principal Daniel Benrimoj said: "The success of My Mind Matters extends far beyond the remarkable achievement of securing third place at the Young Enterprise UK Company Programme Finals. While we are immensely proud of the recognition the team has received on a national stage, the true value of this journey lies in the personal growth, resilience and confidence our learners have developed throughout the programme.”

“At Gibraltar College, one of our core priorities is the holistic development of our learners. Academic achievement remains important, but equally important are the employability skills, leadership qualities, communication skills, creativity, teamwork and problem-solving abilities that young people need to thrive in an increasingly complex and evolving world.”

“The experiences gained through Young Enterprise provide an opportunity to develop these skills in a meaningful and authentic way. Through My Mind Matters, our learners have experienced what it means to create a business from an idea, work collaboratively towards a common goal, overcome challenges, engage with customers, present professionally and represent their community with pride.”

He added that these are experiences that cannot be fully replicated in a classroom and which will remain with them throughout their lives. He said whether these young people choose to progress into higher education, further study, entrepreneurship or employment, they leave this experience with a greater sense of confidence in their own abilities and a deeper understanding of the skills required to succeed in the workplace and beyond.

He believes that this achievement reflects the College’s commitment to developing learners who are not only academically capable but also adaptable, resilient, socially responsible and prepared for the opportunities and challenges of modern society.

“The testimonials shared by the learners themselves clearly demonstrate the impact that experiences such as Young Enterprise can have on shaping confident and capable young adults. This achievement is particularly meaningful for Gibraltar College. As the original educational institution to introduce the Young Enterprise programme in Gibraltar, we have long recognised the value of enterprise education in developing confident, capable and socially responsible young people,” he said.

“Having previously celebrated success on the national stage by winning 2 nd place in the UK Company Programme Finals in 2010, it is especially rewarding to see a new generation of learners continue that legacy. This outstanding result demonstrates that the values of innovation, teamwork, ambition and community impact remain as strong today as they were then.”

He also thanked Young Enterprise Gibraltar and its Board for their continued support, funding and commitment to the programme.

“The opportunities afforded to our learners through the Young Enterprise experience, including the excellent Master Classes delivered throughout the academic year, add tremendous value to their education and personal development. We are truly grateful for the investment made in our young people and for the continued support shown to Gibraltar College and the wider educational community,” he said.

“We are incredibly proud of every member of the team and of the way they have represented Gibraltar College and Gibraltar throughout the competition. Their achievement belongs not only to the learners themselves but also to the staff, mentors, supporters and families who have accompanied them throughout the journey.”

“Most importantly, it demonstrates what can be achieved when young people are empowered to believe in themselves, work collaboratively and pursue a vision with determination. This latest success builds upon a proud Young Enterprise tradition at Gibraltar College and is one that Gibraltar College and Gibraltar as a whole can be immensely proud of and will cherish for many years to come."

For his part as Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes said, “"I would like to congratulate everyone involved in My Mind Matters on this fantastic achievement. To reach this stage and secure third place in such a competitive programme is something they should be very proud of."

“They have represented Gibraltar and the Gibraltar College with enthusiasm, commitment and maturity throughout. I hope they take great confidence from what they have achieved and carry the skills and experiences gained through this journey with them into the future."