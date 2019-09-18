Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 18th Sep, 2019

63rd Anniversary Three King’s Cavalcade

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
18th September 2019

The Cavalcade Committee, is inviting entries for the 63 rd Three King’s Cavalcade that will take place on Sunday 5th January 2020. The Three Kings Cavalcade is the first event on Gibraltar’s social calendar after the New Year’s festivities, which is enjoyed by young and adults alike.

The organisation for this is naturally carried out months in advance and subsequently the Committee is all ready in the process of organising the next cavalcade in 2020.

The committee has decided to enhance the event by providing a participation fee up to a maximum of £1,000; provide a covered area in a specific site in conjunction with HM Government of Gibraltar and monetary prizes to all winners.

These monetary prizes will be in the Junior and Senior sections are as follows:
1 st Prize £1,000
2 nd Prize £500
3 rd Prize £250

The Organising Committee calls on Sports and Social Clubs, Dance Clubs, Associations and Organisations, Housing Estates, Schools, Companies or even groups of friends to participate and make this another memorable cavalcade, both for those thousands who line Main Street as well as for those who participate.

The Cavalcade Committee call on the community at large to make this cavalcade a memorable 63rd Anniversary.

Anyone who would like to enter a float or walking float is kindly requested to contact Eric Abudarham on Tel 57586000 or email: eabudarham@gibtelecom.net.

