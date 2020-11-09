Europa ladies provide signal of intent for 2020/21 season
Eagle’s Ladies 1-0 Europa FC Ladies Hockey New debutants in Gibraltar’s women’s hockey, Europa FC ladies hockey, signalled their intent for the 2020/21 season providing tough opposition to Eagles Ladies in what was the former’s first competitive match as a team. Europa launched their team last season but did not enter officially into competitive hockey...
