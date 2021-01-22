Gibraltar’s two pots luck chances for World Cup
Described by some as the group of death Gibraltar were drawn last December in Group G alongside the Netherlands, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro and Latvia for the World Cup European preliminary qualifiers beginning in March. The likelihood of overcoming the odds against sides such as Netherlands and Norway seem slim, especially with Gibraltar’s football once again...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here