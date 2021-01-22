Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar’s two pots luck chances for World Cup

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd January 2021

Described by some as the group of death Gibraltar were drawn last December in Group G alongside the Netherlands, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro and Latvia for the World Cup European preliminary qualifiers beginning in March. The likelihood of overcoming the odds against sides such as Netherlands and Norway seem slim, especially with Gibraltar’s football once again...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

Local singer Chloe Martinez goes viral on TikTok

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Local News

UK mulls fast-tracking Gib food shipments during Kent disruption

Mon 18th Jan, 2021

Local News

‘Devastating’ weekend as Gibraltar loses 13 people in two days to Covid-19

Sun 17th Jan, 2021

Brexit

Post-Brexit deal on Gib allows ‘convergence based on respect’, Laya tells Spanish Parliament

Wed 20th Jan, 2021

Local News

Covid-19 vaccination continues after over 4,000 doses received

Thu 21st Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Plans revealed for biggest ever London Marathon after vaccine rollout

22nd January 2021

Sports
European Leagues joins FIFA and UEFA in opposing Super League model proposals

21st January 2021

Sports
Soccer-UEFA considering switch to single host for this summer's Euros: Rummenigge

21st January 2021

Sports
Marcus Rashford launches book club so ‘every child’ can experience ‘escapism’

20th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021