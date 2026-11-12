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Thu 12th Nov, 2026

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UK/Spain News

80% of Campo workers observe Spanish general strike, unions say

By Maria Jesus Corrales
12th November 2026

Spanish trade unions Comisiones Obreras (CCOO) and the Unión General de Trabajadores (UGT) estimated that around 80% of the Campo de Gibraltar’s workforce took part in yesterday’s general strike. 

Participation by the Port of Algeciras’ stevedores and employees of industrial concerns in Los Barrios and San Roque reached 85%, according to the unions, with 80% of service sector employes and just under 70% of public sector workers also taking part. 

CCOO and UGT described the level of participation as positive, though bad weather forced changes to plans, with a march scheduled for noon in Algeciras cancelled and another in La Linea rescheduled for Friday, starting at the border at 6pm. 

CCOO’s general secretary in the Campo, Manuel Triano, said: “We are happy and proud of our union team’s work in collaboration with other trade unionists, activists and NGOs, who have been able to give voice to the public discontent.” 

The Campo trade unions said they supported the general strike as a means of demanding political action towards housing, fair wages, improved public services and measures to tackle rising prices and property speculation. 

Spain’s first general strike in 14 years disrupted transport, factories and public services nationwide on Wednesday as workers staged a mass walkout and picketers clashed with police. 

The strike, called over soaring housing costs and low wages, came as tensions rose ahead of a snap general election on November 29. 

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